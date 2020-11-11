Namibia: Lize and Gazza Are 'Happy'

IT'S A collaboration that seems almost long overdue, and yet when you hear it first, the timing feels just right. 'Happy' is the latest project by eccentric artist and theatre performer Lize Ehlers, featuring NAMA Artist of the Decade, Gazza.

It is a cheery song, the visuals are bright and colourful, and the message is clear; happiness is the goal. It opens up with Ehlers' unique vocals that seem to have the ability to transport you to a whole other vibe.

"It's a melancholic happy wave of colour and inclusivity that beats back at Covid-19. It's literally our reference to all the challenges we have gone through with the pandemic. It's a mental health song because we are always looking for happiness," she said.

The sound is something that should be played at a sunset beach party with a cocktail in hand and good energy. It's truly those feel good songs that will get stuck in your head. Ehlers gushes about working with the 'Brandewyn' artist, describing him as pleasant and accommodating.

Gazza, a master of adapting and blending, fits right into the tribal infused house track. Dressed elegantly in bright and youthful garb, he sways and sashays in a scene that looks like it could be in a whole other country. Ehlers says she had been told by someone 10 years ago already that she needs to work with Gazza, who has been dominating the industry for close to 20 years. It was the timing, however, that she says finally brought them together.

"It was the right season, and you know I was nominated with him for artist of the decade. So I think sharing a space was very important to me," she says. Ehlers added that Gazza loved the beat, created by Jack Swayd, DJ Zonesh and Morenga (Karl Ehlers), as soon as he heard it, and from there the process was smooth.

What makes this song and video even more exciting is the inclusion and promotion of members of the LGBTI community as dancers and cast members. It is in line with Ehlers' continued allyship and activism, but she said she was excited that Gazza was opening up that world to his fan base.

"He embraced our entire set and everybody and told us we're doing a good job. He said he wanted this to be something he introduced his conservative fans to," she explained. In the video, she uses drag queens to express the mood of the song with dance. They are dressed in an array of androgynous and gender fluid outfits. Among those featured on camera are media personalities Adriano Visagie and Rodelio Lewis. They are also long time collaborators and Ehlers' business partners.

She says the reception to this inclusion has been mostly positive, and that anyone who has unfriended her or deleted her number due to her insistence on supporting queer rights, is a necessary and welcome loss. The video also features work by talented Namibian designers Ingo Shanyenge, Renaissance Thrift, Nikola

Conradie and House of Poulton. The styling and creative design were done by Styled By Martina, while Miss Jey Arts and Roberto Meneguzzo handled make-up and hair, respectively.

For the future, Ehlers hopes to see the song travel far and reach international platforms. She believes it can do really well if Namibians continue to support local music. Check out 'Happy' on Lize Ehlers' YouTube channel.

