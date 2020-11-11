Nigeria: Again, Workers Threaten to Shut Down Arik Air

Lagos — Another round of protest rocked Arik Air in Lagos yesterday amidst planned by the Aviation unions to disrupt the operation of the airline on Thursday.

Daily Trust learnt that the Aviation unions have concluded a plan to picket the airline again on Thursday over issues bothering on the Condition of Service (CoS).

The unions comprising the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) are also angry over what they called "unilateral decision" to suspend workers of the airline since March 2020

Daily Trust reports that the unions had recently picketed the operations of the airline leaving many passengers stranded before the intervention of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

However, the unions have become restless over the alleged failure of the airline management to implement the agreed condition of service.

At the time of filing this report, a meeting of the unions with the NCAA and officials of the Ministries of Labour and Aviation was taking place at the NCAA headquarters annex at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

At the venue of the meeting, workers of the airline were protesting, bearing placards with inscriptions such as "Arik Air management, stop keeping workers at home," "Arik Air, AMCON management, end slavery in Arik," "90% of Arik Air staff are at home without pay."

Some of the workers also asked the airline management to pay them off instead of keeping them at home.

The Communications Manager, Arik Air, Mr. Adebanji Ola, confirmed that a meeting between the unions and the management was ongoing at the NCAA office.

However he said he was not aware of the fresh plan by the unions to picket the airline.