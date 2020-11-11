Namibia: Legal Aid for Nimt Murder Accused

THE man charged with murdering two top executives of the Namibian Institute of Mining and Technology (Nimt) in April last year has been granted state-funded legal aid.

This was communicated to judge Christie Liebenberg when double murder accused Ernst Lichtenstrasser (59) made his latest appearance in the High Court in Windhoek yesterday.

The judge was told that the Directorate of Legal Aid has informed Lichtenstrasser he would need to make a contribution of N$350 to pay for his legal representation, and that a lawyer would then be instructed to represented him during his trial.

Lichtenstrasser applied for legal aid after defence lawyer Trevor Brockerhoff, who has been representing him, told Liebenberg during a previous court appearance in October that his client would not be able to pay for his legal representation himself if his trial ran for weeks, as appeared to be likely.

The trial had been scheduled to start on 26 October - which did not happen as planned - and to continue for two weeks from 23 November. Lichtenstrasser is now due to appear in court again for a pretrial hearing on 23 November.

The court has also been informed that the state, represented by deputy prosecutor general Antonia Verhoef, is still waiting for a transcript of a video recording of a statement made by Lichtenstrasser after his arrest to be completed.

Lichtenstrasser is charged with the murder of Nimt executive director Eckhart Mueller (72) and his deputy, Heimo Hellwig (60), at Arandis in the Erongo region early in the morning of 15 April last year. Mueller and Hellwig were gunned down when they arrived at the Nimt headquarters before the start of their working day.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The state is alleging that Lichtenstrasser, who was employed as a lecturer at Nimt's campus at Tsumeb, was dissatisfied about having been transferred to the institution's campus at Keetmanshoop.

The prosecution is also alleging that he travelled from Otavi, where he lived, to the Arandis area on the day before the murders and carried out the double slaying the next morning.

Lichtenstrasser is due to be tried on two counts of murder, charges of possessing a 9mm pistol and ammunition without a licence, and counts of defeating or obstructing the course of justice, theft, possession of a firearm without a licence and unauthorised supply of a firearm and ammunition.

He has stated in a document filed at the court that he would be denying guilt on all counts.

Lichtenstrasser has been kept in custody since his arrest at Karibib during the evening of 16 April last year.