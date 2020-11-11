Africa: Global Covid-19 Cases Spike

11 November 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The global cases of COVID-19 have increased by 8% compared to the previous week, totalling more than 3.6 million new cases, while new deaths increased by 21% to over 54 000, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

"This brings the cumulative numbers to over 49.7 million reported cases and over 1.2 million deaths globally since the start of the pandemic," the organisation said.

The European region still accounts for the greatest proportion of new cases and deaths in the past seven days after reporting over half (54%) of all new cases and nearly half (47%) of additional deaths.

"Although it still accounts for only 2% of the global total number of cases and deaths, this week the Western Pacific region showed the largest relative proportional increase in new cases (19%) compared to the previous week, followed by the Eastern Mediterranean region (18%) and the European region (11%)."

Meanwhile, the three regions reporting the highest proportional upsurges in newly reported deaths in the past seven days compared to the previous week are Europe (44%), Africa (30%) and the Eastern Mediterranean (23%).

"The Western Pacific region was the only region to report a decrease in deaths (5%) this week compared to the previous week," said WHO.

The five countries reporting the highest number of cases in the past week were the United States of America, France, India, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Africa

Africa reported nearly 34 000 new cases and 831 new deaths in the past week.

Meanwhile, the number of new deaths reported in the last week was 30% higher than it was in the previous week, driven largely by increases seen in South Africa, Kenya, and Uganda.

"South Africa continues to report the highest number of new cases and deaths in the region, accounting for nearly a third of new cases and over half of the new deaths," WHO said, adding that the number of new cases reported by South Africa peaked mid-July, the height of winter, when there were more than 86 000 cases reported weekly.

"By September, South Africa was reporting fewer than 15 000 cases per week, and in the past week, there were nearly 10 500 cases reported (176 new cases per million population)."

Meanwhile, deaths have also fallen from over 1 500 deaths per week at the end of July and beginning of August, to 513 deaths reported in the past week, although it is 55% higher than it was in the previous week.

According to WHO, as of 31 October, five provinces reported over 80% of cases namely, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Free State.

The median age of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 39 years, and 58% of cases are female.

"The reason for this higher prevalence among females could be due to females being more represented in certain occupations in education and health sectors, where they may be at greater risk of infection, as well as differences in health-seeking behaviour," said WHO.

Kenya is reporting the second-highest number of weekly new cases in the African region.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.