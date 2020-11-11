Namibia: Omusati Family Buries Wrong Body

A FAMILY from Okando village in the Omusati region was allegedly forced to exhume a body they buried on Thursday last week.

A family member says Namibia Funeral Supply released the body of another man assuming it to be that of the late Paulinus Ngoloneya (59).

Ngoloneya died last week after he complained of stomach ache. His body was taken to the Namibia Funeral Supply morgue.

The family went to the morgue on Wednesday to arrange for a funeral the next day.

The company transported the body to Ngoloneya's house for the funeral.

"Those who viewed the body said it did not look like Ngoloneya, but they did not express concern," the family member says.

He says Namibia Funeral Supply went to Ngoloneya's house with his remains in the van at around 19h00 on Thursday.

The funeral service company allegedly told the family they came to collect the body they initially brought.

"We have built the grave properly and they broke it to remove the corpse," the family member says.

He says although they reached an agreement with the family of the unknown man and Namibia Funeral Supply, they refused to bury Ngoloneya at night.

His remains were interred in a new casket from the funeral service company on Friday.

They reportedly also provided a tombstone.

A source close to the Ngoloneya family on Friday said the body that was mistaken for Ngoloneya belonged to a man with disabilities, while Ngoloneya did not live with any disability.

The Namibian could not get comment from the family of the man whose body was mistaken for that of Ngoloneya.

Barakias Kandjumbi, managing director of Namibia Funeral Supply, says he is not aware of the matter.