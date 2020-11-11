Namibia: Nafau Employees Claim Unfair Retrenchment

FOUR employees of the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union claim they have been unfairly relieved from their jobs.

They say this occurred when the union's national executive committee (NEC) decided to make their positions redundant.

The employees include two verification officers, a cleaner and the regional coordinator for the the north-eastern regions.

According to them, the NEC does not have the authority to make such a decision.

"The national executive committee can only recommend to the central executive committee, which is the highest decision-making body between congress," the employees say.

They claim the decision to let them go was not discussed with them beforehand.

"They sent letters on 1 October this year stating 2 November is our last day at work," the employees say.

One employee says according to his letter, Nafau secretary general Jacob Penda said the decision was taken because the union "has been hard hit by the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak in Namibia".

"Your position is therefore hereby redundant and your last day at work will be 2 November 2020. Your years of service, leave days and your days worked will be paid at the end of October 2020," Penda reportedly wrote.

Penda refused to comment on the matter, saying his union's issues cannot be discussed telephonically.

Workers are accusing Penda of trying to push them out of their jobs, because he fears to be voted out at next year's Nafau congress.

Last year, Penda requested that Hiskiel Tyluis, regional coordinator for the north-eastern regions, go on early retirement.

Sources say Tyluis was 57 years old at the time.

According to a letter in The Namibian's possession, Penda made this request on 18 August last year.

"As we agreed, your employment with Nafau will end by September 2020. We wish to thank you for your contribution towards the growth of Nafau during your employment," Penda wrote.

According to a Nafau official, who refused to be named because they have been prohibited from speaking to the media, they have asked for the minutes of the NEC meeting where the decision was taken - to no avail.

The affected employees are now heading to the labour court saying the right procedures were not followed.

National Union of Namibian Workers secretary general Job Muniaro yesterday said he was not aware of the matter.

"I cannot comment on it, because I am only hearing it for the first time from you," he said.