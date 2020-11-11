Africa: It Takes a Crisis to Raise a Community - Makers Valley Partnership Grows With Public Support

analysis

Earlier this year, the Covid-19 hard lockdown brought hunger and hardship to poor communities everywhere. But active citizens stood up in solidarity and empathy with their neighbours, starting food kitchens, food gardens and other activities to build community cohesion. Six months later, we look back on the progress made by one of them.

In July Maverick Citizen reported on the "wellbeing economy", the network of possibility that was growing as members of the Makers Valley Partnership (MVP) in inner-city Johannesburg did their best to rise to meet the needs of the local community. Since then, according to Thobile Chittenden, the CEO of the MVP, "there has been a significant interest and awareness around the need for food security in our community, but also excitement and interest around the models used".

One of the highlights was recognition by Radio 702 and the Dis-Chem Foundation, which led to the projects being featured on 702 and a generous grant of R10,000 a month from the Dis-Chem Foundation, R5,000 of which is a voucher for goods from Dis-Chem.

"We spent the first Dis-Chem voucher on Saturday/Friday's Recycling Swop Shop, which will be stocked with sanitary pads, toothpaste and other personal hygiene products," reported MVP...