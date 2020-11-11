South Africa: Remembering a Giant of the International Anti-Apartheid Movement

analysis

The international campaign to isolate apartheid South Africa through sanctions, boycotts and support for activists on trial was a critical element in bringing liberation to the country. ES Reddy was a vital part of the campaign.

Enuga S Reddy, who died on 1 November 2020, was one of the main architects of the global anti-apartheid movement.

Appointed as secretary of the UN Committee Against Apartheid in 1963, he soon realised that Western governments would take no meaningful action against apartheid unless there was a groundswell of public opinion within their own countries.

So, with initiative and imagination, he set about using the resources of the UN to help build an international grassroots movement.

Reddy was born near Madras in 1924 into the Indian movement for independence from Britain. His father was chairperson of the local branch of the Indian Congress Party. In 1946 he went to New York as a student and learnt about the Indian campaign of passive resistance to apartheid in South Africa, and the African miners' strike.

In the same year, he met the South African delegation, headed by ANC president Dr AB Xuma, that came to New York to lobby for UN action against race discrimination...