South Africa: WPRFU Deal With Americans On Brink of Collapse

11 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

After four months of broken deadlines, moving of goalposts and obfuscation by the Western Province Rugby Football Union hierarchy, an American consortium that made a serious offer to inject R100-million into the union has lost patience.

"Everything Zelt Marais has done through this process is indicative of self-serving interests. He doesn't care what's best for the players, the fans, the sponsors and the community, he only cares about one person - and that's himself."

Those are the words of Michael Yormark, president of Roc Nation International, and a member of the MVM Consortium which offered to buy a stake in Western Province Rugby (WPR). And it is fast losing patience.

The consortium, headed by New York-based attorney and expat South African Marco Masotti, offered $6-million (R100-million) for a 51% equity stake in Western Province Rugby, the professional arm of the union. The Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU), which is the umbrella body under which WPR falls, doesn't want to give a controlling interest to the consortium.

"The WPRFU constitution does not allow it (giving up a controlling interest)," WP president Zelt Marais told Daily Maverick in an email response to questions about the deal on...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.