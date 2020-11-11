South Africa: WPRFU Deal With Americans On Brink of Collapse

analysis

After four months of broken deadlines, moving of goalposts and obfuscation by the Western Province Rugby Football Union hierarchy, an American consortium that made a serious offer to inject R100-million into the union has lost patience.

"Everything Zelt Marais has done through this process is indicative of self-serving interests. He doesn't care what's best for the players, the fans, the sponsors and the community, he only cares about one person - and that's himself."

Those are the words of Michael Yormark, president of Roc Nation International, and a member of the MVM Consortium which offered to buy a stake in Western Province Rugby (WPR). And it is fast losing patience.

The consortium, headed by New York-based attorney and expat South African Marco Masotti, offered $6-million (R100-million) for a 51% equity stake in Western Province Rugby, the professional arm of the union. The Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU), which is the umbrella body under which WPR falls, doesn't want to give a controlling interest to the consortium.

"The WPRFU constitution does not allow it (giving up a controlling interest)," WP president Zelt Marais told Daily Maverick in an email response to questions about the deal on...