Namibia: Centre for Women Living With Disabilities 'Forgotten'

RESIDENTS of the Ileni Mwitaleleko shelter at Oniipa in the Oshikoto region believe they have been forgotten.

The shelter is a non-profit organisation and currently houses about 30 women living with visual impairments - most of whom are elderly.

They come from various villages in the north and most are destitute.

Elizabeth Nande (70), along with five other elderly women at the centre, all living with visual impairments, spend their days weaving baskets.

Nande says she came to the centre in 1997 from the Okaku village in the Oshana region after the centre was established.

She weaves two baskets a day, which are sold to the community for N$30 to N$50, she says.

"Everything started off so well. There were a lot of us here and the centre was under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and Social Services and another organisation.

"We would knit clothes and weave baskets and sell them at the open markets or have people come here to buy our items. Initially the centre was supposed to create projects so we can sell items to the communities and sustain ourselves and maintain the place," Nande says.

Those responsible for the centre, however, soon pulled out, she says, and have stopped funding it, expecting the women to sustain themselves.

"The problem is that even though we very much appreciate the fact that this centre was set up, we feel kind of neglected, no one comes here to check up on us any more. We cannot go to the open markets to sell our baskets because we are blind. Our water and electricity had been cut off, and we are not making much profit from the items we make, because we can't sell them, so they pile up. Now we depend on our monthly disability pension of N$1 200, which is not enough to sustain this place. We need food and clothes and money for hospital fees," she says.

Olga Mokongelwa came to the centre from the Ohangwena region in 2007.

"I am grateful for this centre, I found people here who are like me. We do here is just spend the day weaving baskets, but we have no support. We often run out of materials and we have no one to bring us stock.

"We also have a lot of sewing machines, but they have not been used in years, because we don't have any materials. The building also needs to be maintained. We have a drainage system that is clogged [...] " Mukongelwa says.

Lempie Kamati is the project manager at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Namibia's centre for the disabled at Oniipa.

She has been involved with the Ileni Mwiitaleleko ('Come and see for yourself') centre since its inception.

She says the centre is dilapidated because its residents have refused to allow the government to fully take over the administration thereof.

"The kukus [elderly] established that project by themselves by applying for a plot with the headman of that area, and they erected the shelter made of corrugated iron sheets at the time.

"After some years the lands ministry and the health ministry decided to build them a proper structure, equipped with everything to enable them to work, such as sewing machines, refrigerators and stoves. It was actually well maintained. It was the perfect arrangement that we supervise the centre, since both projects fall under the Ministry of Health and Social Services," Kamati says.

She says the government proposed that the centre not only cater for those with visual impairments, but for those living with other disabilities as well, which the residents did not want to concede to.

"They felt the government wanted to completely take over, which was not the case. In the end the government withdrew funding and gave the centre back to them. That is why you see that the place is in a complete mess," Kamati says.

"They wanted to take care of their own affairs [...] but now they see they cannot manage. I know they need to be assisted. In the past we provided them with transport to go and sell their products at the markets around the region, but we are not involved any more. They don't even want to return home to make space available for others. They have completely taken over the centre, now things are falling apart."

Ministry of Health and Social Services executive director Ben Nangombe acknowledged that the Ileni Mwitaleleko centre has been registered with the ministry as a welfare organisation just as other welfare organisations are registered across the country for their own specific reasons.

"I don't understand the saying that we have neglected the centre, our task as a ministry is to make sure that welfare organisations registered with us are complying with regulations and requirements that should be complied with. In the past, the ministry used to provide some sort of subsidy to the centre as well as others that met the ministry's requirements. I need to check to what extent centres qualify for subsidies because they are required to submit certain details such as the audited statements, details on management of the institution to check if they are indeed complying with regulations and requirements in order to qualify for subsidies," said Nangombe.