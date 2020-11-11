Ethiopia: Why It's Necessary to Focus on Gender to Stop Malnutrition

An Ethiopian family eating the typical dish that consists of injera accompanied by a spicy stew, which frequently includes beef, lamb, vegetables and various types of legumes like lentils.

The Federal Republic of Ethiopia is a land-locked country flanked by Eritrea to the north, Djibouti to the northeast, Somalia to the east, Kenya to the south, South Sudan to the west and Sudan to the northwest. With a population of more than 109 million people as of 2019, the country is the 12 th most populated country in the world, and after Nigeria, the second most populous country in Africa.

The 2020 Global Nutrition Report notes that, although Ethiopia has made some progress with respect to the nutritional well-being of its inhabitants, it still experiences a high malnutrition burden among its under-five population. As of 2016, the national prevalence of under-five overweight was 2.9%, which has increased slightly from 2.6% in 2014. The national prevalence of under-five stunting is 38.4%, which is greater than the developing country average of 25%.

Ton Haverkort is GAIN Country Director for Ethiopia . We spoke to him earlier this week.

What brought you to the food systems, food security, public health along with nutrition and to GAIN in particular?

By the time I arrived at GAIN I had already worked in Ethiopia and Kenya for the SNV , the Netherlands Development and in Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda for Cordaid, Catholic Organization for Relief and Development Aid, also from the Netherlands. When I first applied for this position, I thought it would be fascinating because nutrition lies at the nexus of so many of the other issues I had worked on—agriculture, gender, resilience, climate change and business.

What do you count as the biggest issues facing the country that you work in from a nutritional point of view?

There are some key nutritional challenges in Ethiopia. Years ago, the stunting rate for children under the age of five was 57%. Today, and thanks to the work of government and government partners, they’ve managed to bring it down to 35%, which is good, but still far too high. There are other issues as well. Vitamin A deficiency in children under the age of five is 14%. The anaemia rate for that same age group is 57%; 52% of women suffer from zinc deficiency . The rate of underweight children is 24%. These are enormous figures of course and all of this in a country of more than 100 million that is growing rapidly.

There are also the challenges of geography: the highlands are at 1600 to 2000 metres and the lowlands that plunge to as low as 300 meters above sea level. As a result, there are different agriculture potentials and practices, with more crops based in the highlands and more livestock based in the lowlands. Accessibility to food items therefore also differs widely.

Affordability is another factor. In Ethiopia the inflation rate for nutritious foods such as vegetables, eggs, chicken and fruit are as much as 15% per month. Then, because it is such a big country, prices fluctuate according to different ecosystems. Not everything grows everywhere. Animal-sourced products are for example, are not affordable to everyone. And when they are available, it doesn't mean that everybody eats them and this is because of various religious and cultural interdictions.

For example, almost half of the population is Orthodox Christian. And that means that every Wednesday and every Friday, people will not eat animal-sourced foods. No eggs, no milk, no butter, no meat, and so on. When you add that to the fasting periods prior to Christian holidays such as Christmas and Easter, that means that more than 200 days per year the Orthodox Christians do not eat animal sourced foods. Therefore, many people—and particularly children—are not necessarily getting the nourishment they need to maintain good health.

High-quality food is also very expensive and this, coupled with Ethiopia’s exposure to floods and droughts makes it very difficult for everyone. Ethiopia is also far behind when it comes to applying good agricultural practices, which is resulting in soil depletion and desertification. On top of that we also have a high fertility rate of about 2.5%. So that means that every single year, the government has to cater to an addition 2.5 million people who need to be fed, attend school and to access healthcare services, you name it. This is a huge challenge.

What do you count as GAIN’s greatest successes in your country and why are they important?

GAIN started working Ethiopia in 2008, together with UNICEF, to support the government to begin food fortification—particularly the iodization of salt. Many people in developed nations don’t know much about the prevalence of goitre , but it is very common in Ethiopia and indeed, was in most of the world before the implementation of large scale salt iodization.

This programme has been very successful and we’re still working on it in depth—we’re still helping the government and the private sector to develop the capacity and to understand the importance of understanding and applying the standards. We continue to provide training and are working together with the regulatory authorities to fortify other foods such as wheat flour and edible oils. Food fortification is not yet mandatory in Ethiopia, but we’re working with government to work out regulatory standards and how best to enforce them. We also build capacity of laboratories that examine the quality of large-scale food fortification. We are now completing a study into the costs and benefits of food fortification that will help in further policy development and legislation.

In the meantime, we’re also working with the private sector to reduce post-harvest losses , which we’re hoping will help stabilize the costs of high-nutrition items such as vegetables and fruit.

Why is it important to focus on women and girls? What is GAIN doing to ensure that this population is not left behind?

Outside of the cities, Ethiopia is still a very traditional society. Ninety-five percent of the population lives in the countryside and I think it is fair to say, that all of the nutritional indicators are worse for girls and women. In a traditional family set-up, it is still the boys and men who have first access to fruit, vegetables or meat. It is women who do most of the hard labour around the household and it is the women who are responsible for feeding their families.

This is why it is so necessary to focus on gender and to work with both the government and the private sector to make sure that we incorporate gender determinants into all of our programming. It not only has a positive impact on women and girls, but on their families and communities.

In our Complementary Food project, we focus on making a nutritious variety of foods available for children and we target the mothers and caretakers to raise their awareness about nutrition needs of children. In an earlier Complementary Food Project, we supported women to produce their own nutritious porridge mix from locally available ingredients.

We also coordinate the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Business Network in Ethiopia and we intend to work closely with women entrepreneurs to support them to take the opportunities for business in the nutrition agenda of the country.

How are you adapting programming to the COVID-19 crisis? What are the opportunities and the long-term concerns?

First of all, we have to make sure that we are protecting staff, which means most are working from home. In Ethiopia we have to contend with electrical outages and when that happens no one can access the Internet at home. With female staff who have young children, I notice that they tend to send emails either very early in the day or late at night. That means that they’re also having to look after children and manage the household. Ethiopia is still a very traditional society and it can become very stressful for female staff in particular.

So far as Ethiopia itself is concerned, the government moved very quickly to forbid price hikes owing to COVID, nor could business lay-off workers. Inflation is still 15% per month, but the real price fluctuations have been just before national or religious holidays. In fact, we’ve seen less in the way of price hikes beyond what we were already experiencing. Although transportation has slowed and farmers sold less than they usually do, food system disruptions have been minimal.

Unfortunately, due to recent development in the internal political dynamics of the country, our ability to visit projects on site have been limited. Now, with COVID-19 we’ve had to figure out how to do things differently.

We have had to change awareness raising campaign strategies, avoiding attraction of large crowds for example, and making more use of social and mass media. Physical meetings were replaced by online meetings and where so possible we hold meetings in facilities that are COVID-19 safe.