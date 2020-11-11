South Africa: Over 5 Million Covid-19 Tests Done Since Outbreak

South Africa has now performed 5 010 350 COVID-19 tests since the outbreak, 17 269 of which were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 106 people succumbed to the respiratory disease, pushing the death toll to 19 951.

Of the recent deaths, 33 are from the North West, 24 from the Eastern Cape, 15 each from the Free State and the Western Cape, 12 from KwaZulu-Natal, and seven from Gauteng.

"Of the 106 deaths reported today, 15 were reported to have occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, on Tuesday.

The number of detected cases is now 740 254 after 1 729 new patients contracted the virus.

According to Mkhize, the Free State now has 10 376 active cases, followed by the Eastern Cape with 7 144, KwaZulu-Natal 5 385 and Western Cape 4 460.

In addition, the Northern Cape has 3 588 active cases, North West 3 192, Gauteng 1 984, Mpumalanga 562 and Limpopo 418.

"Our recoveries now stand at 683 194, which translates to a recovery rate of 92%," Mkhize said.