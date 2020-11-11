Kenya: Lamu Mules Selected as One of Oprah's Favorite Things

Kenyan product Lamu Mules are included in this year’s Oprah’s Favorite Things holiday gift list featured in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, and on OprahMag.com.

Ubuntu Life announced today that their Lamu Mules are included in this year's Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gift list featured in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, and on OprahMag.com .

Oprah's Favorite Things annual list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, and finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty.

Ubuntu Life's Lamu Mules are available for purchase at Ubuntu.life and in the Oprah's Favorite Things storefront on Amazon at amazon.com/Oprah or on the Amazon App on iOS or Android anytime, anywhere.

The Lamu Mules are an effortless and essential shoe for anyone's wardrobe. Named after, and inspired by the idyllic Lamu archipelago just off the east coast of Kenya, these suede mules are handmade in Maai Mahiu, Kenya, by Ubuntu Life's Kenyan artisans, the Maker Mums. Perfect for strolling and exploring new cities, slipping into while heading to the farmer's market, or to yoga. These mules are easy to wear from season to season.

" It is a great honor to have our Lamu Mules selected. We see this as a sign that African lifestyle brands like ours can truly make a mark on the global stage. We hope that our selection will inspire other African brands to go global and that it will encourage customers to be on the lookout for exciting products out of Africa," says Zane Wilemon, Ubuntu Life's Co-Founder and CEO.

Twenty lucky readers will have a chance to win every item, including Ubuntu Life's Lamu Mules on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes ( www.oprahmag.com/12days ), which runs from November 25th through December 6th, 2020.

To see the full list of items please visit https://www.oprahmag.com/oprah-favorite-things-2020 .

The December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine , featuring Ubuntu Life's Lamu Mules on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 17th, 2020.

ABOUT UBUNTU LIFE

Ubuntu Life, a public benefit corporation, is a global lifestyle brand out of Africa, based in Kenya. Ubuntu Life was founded to create opportunities that empower the local community to lift themselves out of poverty. This founding mission has now grown, creating thousands of jobs and the production of beautifully handcrafted collections for sale in Africa and around the world. Ubuntu Life Foundation , a charitable organization that is focused on providing pediatric health and special needs education across the region, is Ubuntu Life's primary impact partner.

Learn more at www.ubuntu.life and follow us on Instagram @ubuntu.life and for Facebook and Twitter: @ubuntulifekenya