South Africa: Spirits Soar As 30 Vulnerable Kids Get to 'Play in the Clouds With the Airplane'

10 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shiraaz Mohamed

The rolling hills of Magaliesberg were the backdrop for the 2020 annual aviation-supported charity event at the Orient Airfield. The initiative, launched in 2015, hosted an event much smaller than previous years due to Covid-19.

At one point, the annual aviation Children's Flight event was at risk of being shelved because of Covid-19.

Felix Gosher, an organiser of the event for vulnerable children, said, "In 2016 we flew 125 children, in 2017 we flew 400 children, in 2018 we flew 1,000 children over a period of two days and in 2019 we flew 300 children due to weather restrictions.

South African flags fly high as skydivers drop in for the opening act for the day. (Photo / Shiraaz Mohamed)

"But this year, it looked like the event was going to be skipped due to Covid. We reduced the amount of children flying to 30. On the plus side, this meant that there was a bond created between the child and the pilot as they enjoyed a personal flight. We made use of two-seater airplanes instead of the usual eight- to 15-seaters."

A child returns from having his first flight. The children attended a pre-event briefing at the Wonderboom Airport where...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

