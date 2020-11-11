South Africa: Brackenfell High v EFF - Judge Siraj Desai Defends the Right to Protest

analysis

A high court application to bar protest at Brackenfell High School comes in the wake of violent clashes that broke out outside the school on Monday 9 November between EFF members and a group of parents. The EFF members were protesting against alleged racism at the school after black learners were reportedly neither informed of nor invited to a private function organised by parents after the school's matric ball had been cancelled due to Covid-19.

The urgent application from the Brackenfell High School governing body filed in the Western Cape High Court to have protest action barred in and around the school infringes on the rights of people to protest.

This was the core message sent by Judge Siraj Desai on Tuesday to the school's governing body and its legal counsel, advocate Marius Verster. The governing body filed an urgent application seeking relief that would prohibit protest action around the Cape Town northern suburbs school and interim relief that would ensure the matric exams continued unhindered.

Advocate Deneys van Reenen, appearing for the EFF, told the court his client would oppose the application and asked the court for time to prepare a replying affidavit.

