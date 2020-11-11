South Africa: Brackenfell High v EFF - Judge Siraj Desai Defends the Right to Protest

10 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

A high court application to bar protest at Brackenfell High School comes in the wake of violent clashes that broke out outside the school on Monday 9 November between EFF members and a group of parents. The EFF members were protesting against alleged racism at the school after black learners were reportedly neither informed of nor invited to a private function organised by parents after the school's matric ball had been cancelled due to Covid-19.

The urgent application from the Brackenfell High School governing body filed in the Western Cape High Court to have protest action barred in and around the school infringes on the rights of people to protest.

This was the core message sent by Judge Siraj Desai on Tuesday to the school's governing body and its legal counsel, advocate Marius Verster. The governing body filed an urgent application seeking relief that would prohibit protest action around the Cape Town northern suburbs school and interim relief that would ensure the matric exams continued unhindered.

Advocate Deneys van Reenen, appearing for the EFF, told the court his client would oppose the application and asked the court for time to prepare a replying affidavit.

The application comes in the wake...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.