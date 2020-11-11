South Africa: 'Our Future Lies in an Independent Western Cape,' Says Corné Mulder of FF+

10 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

For the Western Cape to be successful, the province needs to consider self-determination and become an independent state, said Corné Mulder of the Freedom Front Plus, as he laid out four political scenarios for the province.

"In the long run, an independent Western Cape is where our future lies," said MP Corné Mulder, the Western Cape provincial leader of the Freedom Front Plus on Tuesday. Mulder was addressing the Cape Town Press Club on what he termed the "political options" of the province.

Mulder said that, "71% of Cape voters do not want the ANC to govern them... never in the history of South Africa have the people of the Cape ever given their consent to be governed by the ANC.

"Since 1994, the ANC has averaged only 36% of the Cape vote; over the last decade that average has fallen to 31%... . our government was not chosen by our people, it was chosen despite them.

"More and more voters in the Cape believe that the current ANC government has lost all moral authority to govern over us - not only have they never elected an ANC government but the ANC has become a government of corruption...

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved.

