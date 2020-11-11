South Africa: We Need a Radical Rethink On Housing and Urban Development

analysis

For many poorer South Africans, location trumps ownership. It is usually far better to rent accommodation in Orange Grove than to own a house in Orange Farm.

South Africa needs to think differently about housing and urban development.

The current policy has delivered millions of RDP units at a rate that experts agree is much better than public housing programmes in most other countries. However, South Africa's approach of building RDP houses that are often far away from centres of economic activity, with limited access to decent schools and functional infrastructure, has reinforced apartheid spatial patterns and contributed to our shockingly high unemployment rate. Many poor people who live in these remote settlements cannot afford transport costs to even search for jobs.

The commitment to providing a fully subsidised, free-standing house to all South Africans earning less than R3,500 per month meant that the government needed to access enormous amounts of undeveloped land for its RDP housing projects. Generally, such land was located on the outskirts of a city or town. With population growth and rapid urbanisation, this is no longer a viable, or affordable, strategy.

Even under improved fiscal circumstances, the costs of a "greenfields" dominated approach...