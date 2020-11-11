South Africa: We Need a Radical Rethink On Housing and Urban Development

10 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ann Bernstein and Matthew Nell

For many poorer South Africans, location trumps ownership. It is usually far better to rent accommodation in Orange Grove than to own a house in Orange Farm.

South Africa needs to think differently about housing and urban development.

The current policy has delivered millions of RDP units at a rate that experts agree is much better than public housing programmes in most other countries. However, South Africa's approach of building RDP houses that are often far away from centres of economic activity, with limited access to decent schools and functional infrastructure, has reinforced apartheid spatial patterns and contributed to our shockingly high unemployment rate. Many poor people who live in these remote settlements cannot afford transport costs to even search for jobs.

The commitment to providing a fully subsidised, free-standing house to all South Africans earning less than R3,500 per month meant that the government needed to access enormous amounts of undeveloped land for its RDP housing projects. Generally, such land was located on the outskirts of a city or town. With population growth and rapid urbanisation, this is no longer a viable, or affordable, strategy.

Display Adverts

Even under improved fiscal circumstances, the costs of a "greenfields" dominated approach...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.