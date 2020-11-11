South Africa: Voters Head to the Polls - 'Today Will Hopefully Bring Us Something Better'

analysis

South Africans made their way to polling stations around the country today to vote in over a hundred by-elections in 55 municipalities across all nine provinces. Job creation was uppermost in the minds of voters at a ward in Seshego, Limpopo.

Early on Wednesday morning, Anna Moloto returned from work after a night shift and headed straight to the polling station near her home in Luthuli Park, Seshego, to cast her vote.

She was among a trickle of voters that walked the short distance to the tented polling station on an open field in a by-election for ward 14 in the Polokwane municipality of Limpopo.

The main protagonists in the ward were the ANC's Thomo Raymond Manyaka and the EFF's Martin Segoale. Street poles in the township were festooned with images of the two men.

Election posters line the streets of Luthuli Park where the ANC and EFF contested a seat left vacant after the death of an ANC councillor in November 2019. Photo: Lucas Ledwaba

The seat became vacant following the death in November last year of ANC councillor Steve Monampane Mashabela. The 45-year-old member of the ANC's executive committee in the Peter Mokaba region died after a short...