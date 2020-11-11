South Africa: An SA Flight Attendant Is Spreading Her Creative Wings While Flights Are Grounded

10 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Biénne Huisman

The Covid-19 pandemic has mostly been about bad news - deaths, unemployment, lockdown and so on. However, as some people saw their income dry up, they became creative and found new ways to survive. This week we tell a few of these stories. The third in the series is about an airline cabin controller who changed course and learnt the ropes of macramé.

With flights grounded during lockdown, cabin crew member Candice Fur's salary was put on hold. Instead of "numbing out on Netflix" during those winter months, the enterprising 38-year-old started something new - she taught herself how to do macramé.

Macramé is the art of knotting string or rope into patterns. In her Sea Point flat in Cape Town, Fur set up a strict routine: wake up at 6:30am, coffee, meditation, exercise, then breakfast and creation time.

For guidance, she turned to YouTube, Pinterest and Instagram.

"I was going to be on my own for lockdown," she says. "I mean, nobody knew how long lockdown was going to be. But even before the initial three weeks or whatever, I thought to myself, 'okay, I'm going to have to keep...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

