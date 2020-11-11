South Africa: Mineral Resources and Energy Committee Adopts Oversight Report to Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Gauteng

11 November 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy has unanimously adopted a report on its three-day oversight visit, from 10 to 12 October 2020, to the Lily and Optimum mines in Mpumalanga, the Northam mine in Limpopo, and illegal mining hotspots in Gauteng.

Both Lily and Optimum mines are under the management of business rescue practitioners (BRPs) and both are trying to attract new investors to take over mine ownership.

The committee firmly believes that mine owners have put their own financial interests far ahead of those people whose family members are still trapped underground at Lily mine, as well as those workers at Optimum mine who have not been paid salaries for months. This was after the BRPs at both mines informed the committee that owners contribute in the delay to securing new investors by turning down offers.

The committee then recommended that the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) should continue to provide full legal and administrative support to the process of reopening mines currently under business rescue. It further recommended that the DMRE should ensure that Optimum mine's next generation social labour plan addresses the economic and social needs of former employees who were negatively affected by the business rescue process.

The committee further highlighted the lack of relationship between the Northam platinum mine and the community of Thabazimbi in Limpopo. In light of this, it recommended that the DMRE should facilitate engagements between the two parties and provide feedback.

Lastly, the committee has noted the good work the DMRE is doing in dealing with illegal mining in Gauteng, including sealing off old shafts and repurposing the land for recreational activities.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.