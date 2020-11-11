South Africa: SA's Economic Recovery, Take Two - Infrastructure and the Lack of a Silver Bullet

analysis

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille let slip that the government is looking at 'build, operate and transfer' models for infrastructure - in effect, private sector concessions. While infrastructure is styled central to South Africa's economic recovery plan, the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement showed public finances are just insufficient.

It came at the end of Tuesday's executive statement in the House when Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille responded to what was resounding opposition scepticism.

"On public-private partnerships, we are also looking at a new methodology of build, operate and transfer," she said at the podium just as time was called.

Earlier, the statement was all about "leveraging", "credit enhancing instruments" and "packaging infrastructure projects for their bankability".

Regardless of political rhetoric, it was apparent early on that private sector involvement is pivotal to South Africa's ambitious infrastructure programme.

The June 2020 emergency Covid-19 budget made available R100-billion over the next 10 years, or an average of R10-billion a year. Yet, this must leverage R250-billion - if the R1-trillion infrastructure investment presidential promise is to materialise over the next for years.

Infrastructure and its potential for mass public employment were repeatedly emphasised when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the...