South Africa: R22 Million Spent On School - and There Is Only the Foundation to Show for It

The community of Amelia, Zamdela in the Free State is demanding answers over a school construction project that was abandoned nearly two years ago by the contractor. The Department of Education in the province has spent more than R22m on the project with nothing except the foundation to show for it.

The construction of Katleho Mpumelelo New Secondary School should have been completed in 2019, but three years after the site was handed over to the contractors only the foundation has been laid.

"There are many school children, including my own child, who walk a long distance to get to school. There was a time when parents were happy that finally a school would be built closer to their homes," said Pule Mphithi, a parent and member of the steering committee for the construction project.

The current school is entirely made up of prefabricated classrooms that do not have electricity. (Photo supplied)

The current school consists of dilapidated prefabricated classrooms that do not have electricity.

To get to the school, children have to cross a railway line while others cross a highway that was bustling with freight trucks during Daily Maverick's visit.

The collapse of the Katlego-Mpumelelo School Project in...