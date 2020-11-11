South Africa: Neil De Beer Reinvented - the Bolognaise-Loving, Ex-ANC Spy Intent On Becoming South Africa's President

10 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Caryn Dolley

Neil de Beer worked for the apartheid state before defecting to the ANC's Umkhonto weSizwe as an intelligence operative. At the start of October 2020, after more than three decades and his name being linked to incidents ranging from murder to world-class rugby, De Beer announced his resignation from the ANC. He has since styled himself as an activist hellbent on becoming South Africa's president.

"I don't get into a race to come in third."

Neil de Beer, his eyebrows arched over penetrating blue eyes, pauses then slowly articulates these words when asked if he wants to become South Africa's next president.

"I'm 52. I'm going to be the youngest president."

Neil De Beer -- 'I'm 52. I'm going to be the youngest president.' (Photo: Shelley Christians)

He speaks so confidently about such mega - almost ludicrously so - aspirations it initially seems as if he's joking, but it soon becomes clear he isn't.

In June, the Constitutional Court effectively ruled that independent candidates can stand to be elected for provincial and national elections, not only municipal ones. Parliament was given 24 months to amend legislation accordingly.

"I'm running for the president of the Republic of South Africa....

