Gambia: Barrow Optimistic of Landslide Victory in 2021

11 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

President Adama Barrow, the leader of the National People's Party (NPP) is optimistic of a landslide victory in the 2021 presidential elections, saying that if his campaign team continues the work they did in Naimina West and Kerr-Jarga by-elections, then it is guaranteed that NPP will win the election in 2021.

"The National People's Party (NPP) has experience. So, it's important that we continue the work we are doing. I want us to come together and unite and be the same people. The reason why we win both Naimina and Kerr-Jarga is because we're united."

President Barrow was addressing thousands of his supporters on Monday evening during the party's victory celebration at the Arch 22 in Banjul. The ceremony was attended by the vice president, cabinet minister including NPP supporters.

Barrow thanked Hamat Bah for his support in ensuring that his party emerged victorious in the Naimina election, claiming that he even told Hamat Bah that he wanted to join them in the campaign.

"Hamat Bah told me (Barrow) that it's not necessary for me to go and that he (Hamat Bah) alone is enough for Naimina," he said. "Bah assured me that the team on the ground was working tirelessly and who so ever come to the area it didn't matter to them as they were going to win the seat."

Barrow further added that he was happy that Bah and his team fulfilled their promises as they had won the seat. He congratulated NPP's supporters and the elected NAM for the victory.

He urged the newly elected NAM to go with confidence at the parliament. "Don't be afraid and know that it's the interest of the country that put you there and know that we are behind you. Yesterday was more difficult than today. However, we entered in until we passed. Therefore, now there's no fight but only politics."

"All those NAMs are driving President Barrow's vehicles today. Even those opposing and supporting me, but all of them are driving President Barrow's vehicles today. Even if they are going to campaign they will go with my vehicle to campaign."

Barrow also gave a new pick-up to Hon. Birom Sowe. He told the NAM to use the vehicle for his campaign while in Naimina. "However, know that when you are in the National Assembly you are representing the interest of the country."

