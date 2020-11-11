Gabon/Gambia: Scorpions Embrace 1st Training Session Prior to Afcon Qualifiers With Gabon

11 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia senior national team; the Scorpions yesterday held their first training session ahead of their crunch 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers away to Gabon on Thursday 12 November 2020 in Libreville at 4.30pm.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges held two sessions to prepare themselves fit enough for their clash with the Gabonese.

Coach Saintfiet will be without several key players including Modou Barrow, Assan Ceesay, Muhammed Badamosi and Lamin Jallow for their crucial encounter with Gabon.

The Gambia will scuffle to pound Gabon in the first-leg on 12 November in Libreville and finish the job in the second-leg on 16 November in Banjul.

Meanwhile, Gabon will also combat to bang The Gambia in the first-leg on 12 November in Libreville to fancy their chances of qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in Cameroon.

