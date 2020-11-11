Gambia: Barrow Receives Special Envoy, Botche Cande

State House, Banjul, 4 November 2020: His Excellency Adama Barrow received a special envoy of President Umaru Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau at the State House on Tuesday morning.

Speaking on the purpose of his visit, the envoy,

Botche Cande, Bissau Guinean minister of Interior, said he transmitted a message of gratitude to the Gambian President for accepting to visit Bissau, adding that President Barrow's visit "brought tranquility in Guinea Bissau."

Minister Cande remarked after an audience with President Barrow that peace and stability can build confidence and trust for investment to grow in our region. "No investor will go to a country where there is war and conflict," he asserted.

On the welfare of his fellow citizens, Minister Cande said his colleague Minister Yankuba Sonko, assured him that the Bissau Guinean people do not pose problems in The Gambia, which he said was reaffirmed by the Bissau Guinean Ambassador, H.E. Bailo Cassama.

The Bissau Guinean Interior Minister was optimistic that citizens of both countries could contribute to strengthening peace and security by building on trade relations and through people to people diplomacy.

