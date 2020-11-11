Gambia: West Coast Region Fitness Tourney Heats Up

11 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Berewuleng Football Club last Thursday made a promising start to the 2020 West Coast Region fitness football tournament following their slender 2-1 win over Busumbala Sonjonding at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

The victory earned the Bere boys' top spot in group B with 3 points after one group match and Bush Town boys without a point in one group game.

Berewuleng will strive to beat Bombada and Gunjur United in their second and third group matches to advance to the quarterfinal of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Busumbala Sonjonding must defeat Gunjur United and Bombada in their second and third matches to maintain their chances of reaching the quarterfinal of the tournament after slipping to Berewuleng in their opening group match.

