South Africa: Ramaphosa - Second Covid-19 Wave Looms, but Economic Recovery Must Go On

analysis

Addressing the nation on Wednesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa warned that there is evidence of a resurgence of coronavirus infections in certain areas - notably the Eastern Cape. The National State of Disaster is to be extended, but restrictions on alcohol sales will be lifted and borders opened to international travellers.

It's not over, not by a long shot.

This was the message broadcast by President Cyril Ramaphosa in a Wednesday night address, as he warned the nation that coronavirus infection rates are on the rise in a number of areas. Of particular concern: the Eastern Cape, with "massive spikes" in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro and the Sarah Baartman district.

"In the last week, the number of new cases in the province was 50% higher than the week before, and the total number of new cases in the last 14 days was around 145% higher than the previous 14 days," Ramaphosa said.

"For the last month, there has been a sustained upward increase in hospital admissions in the province."

These increases are likely to be the result of super-spreader events at universities and schools and other large gatherings, in combination with low adherence to Covid-19 safety precautions.

"With many...