Zimbabwe: Moana Burial On Thursday As Family Dumps Postponement Plans

11 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

LATE fitness trainer, Michelle 'Moana' Amuli's family has backtracked on its decision to bury her remains after at least two to three weeks after finally managing to identify her body.

This was revealed by her sister, Tatts who said Moana's remains will be buried at Zororo Cemetery, Harare this Thursday.

Earlier, the family had said she will be buried after the 25th of November as they awaited results from deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) analysis conducted after they failed to identify her remains during preliminary post mortem procedures.

Moana together with businessman and socialite, Genius 'Ginimbi' Kadungure, and two foreigners, Limumba Karim and Alichia Adams died in a fatal road accident along Borrowdale Road, Harare, Sunday early morning.

The four were coming from Moana's 26th birthday party held at Dreams Nightclub when Ginimbi's Rolls and Royce was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit and hit a tree before bursting into flames.

While Ginimbi was pulled away from the car and died at the scene, the other three were trapped inside and burnt to death.

Speaking to a local publication, Tatts said video footage taken before the bodies further decomposed had been used to identify Moana.

"She will be buried tomorrow (Thursday) her body will arrive home today.

"The person we thought was her yesterday was not her, it was the other lady.

"Today other family members were shown a video of Moana before she was burnt beyond recognition so they can now tell who is who hence her body will be home today and her remains will be buried tomorrow at Zororo Cemetery," she said.

The late fitness bunny and video vixen died aged 26 and is survived by her daughter, Tyra.

Meanwhile, her family is pleading for donations from the public to foot her funeral expenses and 'give her a good and decent send off'.

Her funeral proceedings are being held at her mother's home in Harare's Highfield suburb.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.