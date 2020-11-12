Zimbabwe: Moana Burial On Thursday As Family Dumps Postponement Plans

LATE fitness trainer, Michelle 'Moana' Amuli's family has backtracked on its decision to bury her remains after at least two to three weeks after finally managing to identify her body.

This was revealed by her sister, Tatts who said Moana's remains will be buried at Zororo Cemetery, Harare this Thursday.

Earlier, the family had said she will be buried after the 25th of November as they awaited results from deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) analysis conducted after they failed to identify her remains during preliminary post mortem procedures.

Moana together with businessman and socialite, Genius 'Ginimbi' Kadungure, and two foreigners, Limumba Karim and Alichia Adams died in a fatal road accident along Borrowdale Road, Harare, Sunday early morning.

The four were coming from Moana's 26th birthday party held at Dreams Nightclub when Ginimbi's Rolls and Royce was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit and hit a tree before bursting into flames.

While Ginimbi was pulled away from the car and died at the scene, the other three were trapped inside and burnt to death.

Speaking to a local publication, Tatts said video footage taken before the bodies further decomposed had been used to identify Moana.

"She will be buried tomorrow (Thursday) her body will arrive home today.

"The person we thought was her yesterday was not her, it was the other lady.

"Today other family members were shown a video of Moana before she was burnt beyond recognition so they can now tell who is who hence her body will be home today and her remains will be buried tomorrow at Zororo Cemetery," she said.

The late fitness bunny and video vixen died aged 26 and is survived by her daughter, Tyra.

Meanwhile, her family is pleading for donations from the public to foot her funeral expenses and 'give her a good and decent send off'.

Her funeral proceedings are being held at her mother's home in Harare's Highfield suburb.