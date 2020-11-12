Libya/Equatorial Guinea: Libya Recalls 25 Players for Equatorial Guinea Double Header

Libya coach Ali Merguini has recalled 25 players for The Mediterranean Knights squad to face Equatorial Guinea in the frame of Group J match Day 3 and 4 of the 2021 Total Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Merguini's list included 15 players who ply their trade outside Libya, including Mohamed Baltimer who is having his debut recall.

"We have high hopes to achieve positive results against Equatorial Guinea, as our target is reaching the Cameroon 2021 finals. The key to qualification starts from this game," Merguini said.

Libya faces Equatorial Guinea first on 11 November at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt before locking horns again four days later in Malabo.

The Mediterranean Knights lie second in Group J on three points, having lost to Tunisia 4-1 then defeated Tanzania 2-1.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Ahmed Azaka (Medina), Fathi Al-Talhi (Al-Nasr), Abdul Hakim Al-Turki (Al-Ahly Tripoli)

Defenders: Sanad Ouarfali (Raja, Morocco), Al-Mutasim Sobo (US Monastir, Tunisia), Mohamed Al-Tarhouni (Smouha, Egypt), Salah Fakron (Al-Nasr), Taher Bin Amer (Al-Ahly Benghazi), Ali Maatouk (Al-Ahly Tripoli), Muhammad Al-Munir (Los Angeles FC, USA)

Midfielders: Al-Mutassim Al-Musrati (Sporting Braga, Portugal), Ahmed Bin Ali (Crotone, Italy), Abdullah Daqo (Etoile du Sahel, Tunisia), Moftah Taqtaq (Al-Masry, Egypt), Badr Hassan (Al-Bakria, Saudi Arabia), Rabih Shady (Al-Ittihad), Al-Senussi Al-Hadi (Al-Arabi, Kuwait), Hamdou Al-Houni (Esperance, Tunisia), Muhammad Soula (Sfaxien, Tunisia), Muayad Al-Lafi (Wydad, Morocco)

Forwards: Talha Rizk (Al-Ahly Tripoli), Moataz Al-Mahdi (Al-Ahly Tripoli), Khaled Magdi (Al-Ahly Tripoli), Muhammad Bettamer (Aldershot Town, England), Ismail Al-Tajouri (New York City, USA)