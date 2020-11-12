Rwanda: Areruya, Mugisha to Lead Team Rwanda at GP Chantal Biya Race

12 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa and Damas Sikubwabo

Former Tour du Rwanda winners Joseph Areruya and Samuel Mugisha will co-lead Team Rwanda at the upcoming 2020 Grand Prix Chantal Biya in Cameroon. The race runs from November 18 through 22.

Head coach Felix Sempoma announced his final five-man roster on Wednesday.

Areruya won the 2017 Tour du Rwanda before Mugisha took home the 2018 Yellow Jersey.

"We have assembled a very good team, and the preparations continue. I have been impressed by how they responded well to hard work in training, and I am confident of a good performance in Cameroon," said Sempoma.

Besides the two star riders, the roster also includes last year's Tour du Senegal winner Didier Munyaneza, former Rwanda Cycling Cup winner Patrick Byukusenge and youngster Rene Byiza Uhiriwe.

The Rwandan contingent will have Eric Maniriho as the team's physiotherapist and Obed Ruvogera as a mechanic, while Alphonse Nkuranga - second vice president of the Rwanda Cycling Federation - will be the head of delegation.

The delegation departs Kigali for Cameroon on November 15.

Nov. 18 Stage 1: Douala - Douala (92km)

Nov. 19 Stage 2: Akonolinga - Abang-Mbang (139.5Km)

Nov. 20 Stage 3: Yaounde - Ebolowa-Nklandom (167 Km)

Nov. 21 Stage 4: Zoétélé - Nkpwang-Meyomessala (116.4 Km)

Nov. 22 Stage 5: Sangmelima - Yaoundé (166.4 Km)

