Kenya/Comoros: Mulee Calm as Kenya Face Stern Comoros Test

Jacob "Ghost" Mulee will lead Harambee Stars for the first time after a decade off the touchline Wednesday evening in a 20201 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Comoros at an empty Moi International Sports Center in Kasarani from 7pm.

Mulee says he is under no pressure at all despite being out of active coaching for a long time.

"It is just like any other normal day in the office for me. I am excited and looking forward to the game. Of course, I anticipate a lot of things but above all I want a positive result from the boys," Mulee, who took over Francis Kimanzi last month, said.

The team was boosted by the arrival of captain Victor Wanyama, who plays for Canadian outfit Montreal Impact and midfielder Johanna Omolo, who is in the books of Cercle Brugge in Belgium. The duo arrived on Tuesday and held their first training session with the team at Kasarani in the evening. Mulee is optimistic the team will do well despite the late arrival of some of the foreign-based players.

"The covid-19 pandemic has affected almost every sector, not just sports and in football now we have to understand that we will never have enough training time especially with the foreign-based players. It is the new norm and we just have to adjust how we prepare our teams going forward," he said.

"However, I am impressed with how the players have quickly adapted, we are not really badly off. I believe this current crop has what it takes to deliver good results and qualify for Afcon once again," he added.

The coach has also warned his charges not to underrate Comoros.

"They deservedly lead the group with four points after beating Togo away in Lome and drawing against Egypt at home. That, as I have been saying all along shows the caliber of opponents we will be up against. We have to respect but not fear them.

"African football has changed and there are no small teams. I am sure Comoros too are aware that it is not easy to pick points in Nairobi. We have prepared very well for the game and want to win and top the group," he said.

Comoros is top in the group with four points from two matches, while Kenya is second with two points having played the same number of matches. The other teams in the group, Egypt and Togo, clash on Saturday in Cairo.

Origi back

Goalkeeper Arnold Origi, who is making a return to the team after a five-year absence, also echoed Mulee's sentiments.

"I have played against Comoros in the past but it is a totally different team now. They have improved immensely over time and you can tell they are very ambitious by just how they do their recruitment of players for the national team and their recent performance. We cannot afford to underrate them.

Origi, who recently parted ways with Finnish side HIFK after two seasons, also says he is excited to be back in the national team set up.

"I have always been a Harambee Stars fan even before I became a footballer. Playing for my country of birth and wearing the Kenyan jersey has always been a pleasure. I was away due to reasons beyond my control and I am therefore very excited to be back in the team. I feel no pressure at all and I am ready to pick up from where I left," he added.

Meanwhile, the Comoros national team held its first training together at the Malouzini Stadium in Moroni on Monday evening and were due in Kenya Tuesday afternoon.

Les Coelacantes made some last-minute changes to its squad after Chaker Alhadhur and Faiz Selemeni, who were included in their initial traveling squad, sustained injuries. They were replaced by Housseine Zakouni (Aubagne FC and Nasser Chamed (Gaz Metan Medias).

Probable Harambee Stars starting line up

Goalkeeper: Arnold Origi

Defenders: Joseph Okumu, Brian Mandela, Samuel Olwande, Erick Ouma

Midfielders: Victor Wanyama (captain), Johanna Omolo, Kenneth Muguna, Ayub Timbe, Cliff Nyakeya

Striker: Masoud Juma