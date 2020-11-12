Kenya/Comoros: Harambee Stars of Yore Would Have Had Comoros for Dinner at Kasarani

opinion

My earliest memory of Harambee Stars goes back to around 1979 when I had started enjoying the freedom of not wearing diapers.

From some far realm of my mind I can recall watching Harambee Stars playing against Malawi live on VoK (Voice of Kenya) TV now Kenya Broadcasting Corporation. I distinctly remember the name of Mahmoud Abbas being mentioned. He was the heroic figure dressed in black tracksuit bottoms as depicted in the black and white television set.

Kenya lost the match (I later learnt it was the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup final) 3-2 and I remember a sense of sadness from the crowded audience in the room.

It seems everybody in Kenya had given their heart, soul and mind to the Stars. I fell along and also fell in love with Harambee Stars, surrendering myself to the rewarding feeling of rapturous ecstasy in victory and numbing agony in loss.

Home matches were a particular treat.

Those born latterly will never understand. Losing matches on home soil was a rarity for Harambee Stars until about 15 years ago.

Nairobi, where international matches were held, was literally a slaughterhouse.

We mostly followed the action via KBC General Service live radio commentary by Leonard Mambo Mbotela, Eric Munene, Mohammed Juma Njuguna, Ali Salim Manga, Stephen Mwita Koroso et al.

Many national teams coming to the former green city in the sun rarely went back with any point, including the giants of African football.

Augustine JJ Okocha, Emmanuel Amunike and Nigeria's Super Eagles came to Nairobi in January 1997 for a World Cup qualifier and failed to get a victory. The Super Eagles were also held to a barren draw by Harambee Stars in a friendly international in Nairobi in February 1976.

Emmanuel Kunde, Benjamin Massing, Stephen Tataw and Cameroon's Indomitable Lions came to Nairobi for the 1987 African Games, but could only manage a 3-3 draw with Kenya. Destined for the 2000 Olympics gold, the Lions returned to Nairobi in February 1997 for an Afcon clash but Kenya pegged them down for a 1-1 result

World Footballer of the Year winner George Weah and Liberia came to Nairobi in August 1989 for a World Cup qualifying match and Harambee Stars sent them packing 1-0.

Algeria came to Nairobi in 1996 for a World Cup qualifier and 1977 for an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture, and we crushed them 3-1 and 2-1 respectively.

Egypt's feared Pharaohs did not fare any better in Nairobi. They drew 0-0 with Kenya in February 1977 in a World Cup qualifier before being thumped 3-1 in an Afcon qualification two years later. Though to be fair to them, they are the only big boys from Africa that have proven a hard nut to crack while on a visit to Kenya.

Morocco came to Kenya in June 2001 for an African Cup of Nations fixture but had to settle for a point in a 1-1 draw.

Lesser football playing nations the likes of Tanzania, Ethiopia, Somalia, Re-union, Uganda, Malawi et al were mincemeat to Harambee Stars. Local fans went to the stadium fully confident Stars would draw three sweet points and satiate them with a belly full of goals.

This somewhat changed after Kenya's appearance at the 2004 Nations Cup in Tunisia.

The following year, a previously invincible Harambee Stars when playing at home, lost 1-0 to minnows Botswana in a World Cup/Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Then a year later, on September 2, 2006 a shocking result of seismic proportions occurred at Moi International Sports Centre.

Tiny Eritrea, rooted near the base of the Fifa world rankings, upset Kenya 2-1 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. I was depressed for about a week.

It pained me more that the same, same Eritrean side lost to a Nairobi-based, lower league side in a practice match!

After my recovery, I vowed never to again invest so much emotions in Harambee Stars. They win, cool. They lose, it is alright. Life moves on, as it must for outgoing US President Donald Trump.

It was a good decision, because Harambee Stars are no longer invincible at home, regularly losing, not only to the big boys but the small ones as well here in Nairobi.

To pick recent fixtures, they lost to Mozambique in a friendly international last October and could only manage a 1-1 draw against Togo a month later in a 2021 Afcon tie.

They were unconvincing in their 2-1 friendly win against Zambia at a closed Nyayo Stadium on October 29.

Comoros, despite leading Group G in the 2021 Afcon qualifiers, are minnows of African football and were once ranked 207 in the world. Known as Les Coelacantes after a rare fish, they have never come close to qualifying for the finals since debuting 13 years ago.

The Harambee Stars of yore would have eaten them for breakfast, lunch and supper on Wednesday at Moi international Sports Centre.

But how times have changed. It is now not a question what our winning margin will be but whether we will win or not.

What can I say? Good luck Harambee Stars!