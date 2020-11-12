Kenya: Australia-Based Forward Joins Morans Camp

Australia-based Kenyan star forward Preston Bungei has finally linked up with the national men's team which is training for the AfroBasket qualifiers set for Kigali, Rwanda from November 24.

Bungei, 25, is the second Kenyan player from abroad to join Morans after Ariel Okal landed in the country from his Algerian base last week.

Bungei, a 6'6 tall player, was born to a Kenyan father from Kapsabet in Nandi County and an American mother. He plays for Bosnian Division One side HKK Capljina. His profile and background in American basketball should spice up the team.

Morans' head coach Cliff Owuor Tuesday said another American-based star Ronnie Gundo will arrive latest Wednesday. Desmond Owili, another Kenyan based in Australia is expected to jet in at the weekend.

Bungei and Joel Awich, 24, a 6'7 player from France, will be donning the national team colours for the first time. Owuor said that Awich is expected to arrive in the country before the end of the week.

International shooting guard Tylor Okari, who helped Kenya win the Zone Five AfroCan qualifiers for the first time, before finishing second at the African Championships in Bamako, Mali will jet in on November 21.

The player missed the AfroBasket pre-qualifiers in Nairobi in January due to club commitments. He will land home three days before the Rwandan trip after playing his last league match with his club.

Okari was on fire as his table-topping team Bakken Bears on Sunday beat Wolfpack 109-57 in the Danish League. The former Friends School Kamusinga alumnus was in the starting five, finishing with 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Owuor is frustrated that Partriots of Rwanda forward Bush Wamukota is yet to join the team despite Rwanda's league ending a fortnight ago.

"I don't know what is delaying Wamukota because he is very key in our campaign," Owuor said and appealed to the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) to intervene.

KBF at the weekend unveiled a 17-man squad for the qualifiers.

TEAM

Erick Mutoro, Victor Bosire, James Mwangi, Joseph Khaemba (Ulinzi Warriors), captain Griffin Ligare,Faheem Juma (Nairobi City Thunder), Victor Odendo, Valentine Nyakinda (Kenya Ports Authority), Fidel Okoth (Strathmore Blades) and Victor Ochieng (Equity Bank).

Others are: Okari, Okal- (US Setif Algeria), Awich (Dax Gamarde France) , Bungei- HKK Capljina Bosnia, Owili (Kilsyth Cobras , Australia) , Gundo (USA) and Wamukota ( Patriots Rwanda).