Kenya: Olympic Trials Highlight AK Calendar for 2020/21 Season

10 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Athletics Kenya (AK) could hold the men's and women's 10,000 metres trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games separately from the other events, according to a tentative 2020/21 calendar of events.

The federation's Competition Director Paul Mutwii Tuesday released the new calendar which shows that selection of the respective 10,000m teams will take place on June 26 to 27 next year in Nairobi.

Trials for other events will held on July 2 and 3 in Nairobi. Mutwii said the venues for the events will be communicated later.

The Tokyo Olympic Games that were scheduled for July 24 to August 9 this year, were deferred by a year to July 23- August 8 owing to Covid-19 pandemic.

"We want to see if we can get it right this time around in 10,000m. We hope to reclaim glory over the distance," said Mutwii.

The preliminary trials for Team Kenya for World Under-20 Championships will start the season on November 20 and 21 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The annual Athletics Kenya Athletes' Conference is set for December 2 to 5 in Nairobi. Kenya will send teams to the World Indoor Championships due March 19 to 21 in Nanjing, China and the World Relay Championships on May 1 to 2 in Silesia, Poland.

