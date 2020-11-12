Kenya: Golfers Head to Kiambu for Chairman's Prize

The season of Captains and Chairmen's Prize golf events has started in the country with the 2020 golfing season nearing an end.

Whilst Karen hosted its Lady Captain and men's captain tournaments last weekend, where handicap 15 Mwangi Muthee triumphed in a field of 104 golfers with a differential score of 34 points having posted nett 73 in the first round, it is the turn of Kiambu Golf Club course this weekend.

The par 72 course, which hosted the Mountain Classic over the weekend, will be a busy place with the Captain's (Geoffrey Waburi), an event that starts on Wednesday with a curtain-raiser being sponsored by Elijah Karanu, where a fair field is expected.

This will be followed by the club-nite which has attracted the sponsorship of S.N. Mbugua, a director of Farmers Choice Limited, who will be at the club to sell Farmers Choice products at discounted prices on Friday and Saturday.

This event will be followed by the main tournament (Captain's Prize) being sponsored by Sanlam Life, Kenstate Valuers limited, the Golf Team and friends of the Captain. Here, Waburi expects a field of 140 of players, 60 in the morning and 80 in the afternoon.

"The course is playing well at the moment and depending on the weather conditions, we expect better scores than last weekend," said Waburi.

During the Mountain Classic which marked its 12th year, a high handicapper Peter Nganga beat Royal Media Chairman Samuel Kamau Macharia on countback to take the overall title, with Macharia settling for the men's prize by beating single figure handicap player Stephen Kiaro by one point.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The course was then playing long because of an overnight night which made the course rather wet and tough since balls were not running as it is usual the case.

"I am praying that the weather will be fine on Friday and Saturday so that players play well and bring some decent scores," said Captain Waburi.

At Muthaiga Golf Club, club chairman Alex Gitari will be hosting his Chairman's Prize at the weekend where over 200 players are expected.

Gitari has however been generous enough to invite 18 professionals who were programmed to play three rounds with the first round having been played on Tuesday where three players Edwin Mudanyi of Vet Lab, Mumias based Dismas Indiza and Sigona's John Wangai tied at the top with two under par 69.

The three were followed closely by home pro Nelson Mudanyi and Golf Park's David Wakhu on one over par 72, while tying on three over par 74 were Samuel Njoroge, Justus Madoya, Riz Charania, Kopan Timbe and Simon Ngige.

Wednesday's second round will be off from 7am and 8am for the third and final round on Thursday.

At stake for the professionals will be a Sh300,000 purse, while an array of prizes awaits the amateurs in the main event which gets under on Friday, with the final round set for Saturday.