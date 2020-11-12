Kenya: Bars Shut at the Coast for Flouting Covid-19 Rules

More than 10 clubs in the Coast have been shut down for flouting the Ministry of Health guidelines that seek to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Coast Regional Coordinator John Elungata said that since the beginning of November, police have been conducting raids to ensure all clubs adhere to Covid-19 protocols.

"The clubs that have been shut were found to be operating past curfew hours, customers not wearing masks as well as not maintaining social distancing. The second wave is here, cases of coronavirus are on the rise, hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and we need to adhere to the restrictions," said Mr Elungata.

The regional coordinator warned club operators against playing cat and mouse games with police.

"We are aware that some of the club operators lock customers inside," he said.

He added that they have also arrested between 300 and 500 people in the region who were not observing Covid-19 protocols.

"We need to take the war against the pandemic as an individual responsibility. The people we arrested were taken to a police station where they were released after paying a cash bail. The law does not provide for a person to be given bail in the streets, all those arrested for flouting the protocols will be taken to the police station," said Mr Elungata.

Social distance

He insisted that the Covid-19 curve is rising because people ignore wearing masks, sanitising and maintaining social distance.

"I urge all of us to obey the measures to protect yourself and not for fear of arrest. Getting arrested and taken to a police cell also exposes you to the virus," he said.

Mr Elungata said that to win the war against coronavirus, there is a need for behaviour change among the people.

"Avoid things that put you at risk of contracting the virus, the way we have been avoiding other behavioural diseases like HIV. The pandemic is for a season so we need to change our routines to avoid more infections," he said.

At the same time, he warned the youth against congregating in drinking joints and matatu operators who continue carrying excess passengers despite the existing regulations.

"The youths do not wear masks and do not maintain social distance. Our officers will continue with the operation to ensure that people follow the guidelines," he said.

Asked about crowding at the Likoni crossing channel, he said the situation will be resolved by the end of November after completion of the walking bridge that is in its final stages.

"There are so many people using the channel and controlling the crowd is a bit hectic but the situation will be improved once the bridge is completed at the end of this month," he said.