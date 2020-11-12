Kenya 7s Winger Suffers Broken Leg in Road Accident

Kenya Sevens winger Oscar Dennis is facing a lengthy lay-off period after sustaining a nasty right leg injury in a road accident Tuesday evening in Karen, Nairobi.
Head of Operations at Kenya Rugby Union (KRU), Thomas Odundo confirmed the incident.
The family of the Kenyan Sevens ace was on Wednesday considering flying him to South Africa for specialised treatment for the broken leg.
Dennis had just arrived in the country Tuesday morning from Bermuda where he was part of players who formed the SX10 team that won the World Tens Series on Sunday.
Dennis, who was riding a motorcycle, was rushed to Aga Khan Hospital for treatment by a Good Samaritan after the driver of the car that hit him escaped from the scene.
Dennis' SX10 beat Phoenix 12-0 to lift the World Tens Series trophy. Other Kenyans in the team were Kenya Sevens skipper Andrew Amonde, Collins Injera, who was the tournament's highest points scorer, William Ambaka and Oscar Ouma.
"The injury appeared bad but I don't have fine details," said Odundo, who on behalf of the union wished the Nondescripts player quick recovery.
Debut
Dennis made his debut for Kenya Sevens at Hong Kong and Singapore Sevens legs of the 2018/2019 World Sevens Series.
He was among 29 players who had been invited by KRU for medical and physical assessments in readiness for the upcoming season.
Some of the players went through their Covid-19 tests Wednesday at the RFUEA ground.
Odundo said the training program for Kenya Sevens will be rolled out immediately the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) gives the green light.
"After the tests, we now bank on NOC-K and the ministries of health and sports to give us clearance and direction," said Odundo.
Rugby is among the contact sports that were not allowed to resume when the Ministry of Sports partially reopened the sporting scene late September.
The invited players are:
KCB: Andrew Amonde, Vincent Onyala, Jacob Ojee, Geoffrey Okwach, Johnstone Olindi, Levy Amunga
Mwamba: Collins Injera, Billy Odhiambo, Daniel Taabu, Tony Omondi, Mike Okello
Impala Saracens: Sammy Oliech, Alvin Marube
Kenya Harlequin: Willy Ambaka, Herman Humwa, Eden Agero
Nakuru: Oscar Ouma, Nelson Oyoo
Homeboyz: Jeffrey Oluoch, Bush Mwale, Alvin Otieno
Menengai Oilers: Harold Anduvate, Derrick Keyoga, Mark Kwemoi
Kabras Sugar: Daniel Sikuta, Brian Tanga
Nondescripts: Oscar Dennis, Dennis Ombachi
Blakblad: Archadius Khwesa