Kenya: Covid-19 - More Infections Reported as 26 More Succumb

11 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The Ministry of Health has reported 1,216 new cases of Covid-19 infections and the death of 26 patients in Kenya in the last 24 hours.

The latest cases, which are from a sample size of 6,816, brings to 65,804 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country.

National fatalities, the ministry said, now stands at 1,180.

Meanwhile, Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has also announced that 531 patients have recovered from the disease within the last 24 hours.

The latest recoveries comprise 382 patients who were in home-based care program and 149 who have been discharged from various hospitals in the country.

Kagwe said the total recoveries now stand at 43,626.

Distribution by counties

The new cases comprise 1,174 Kenyans and 42 foreigners with the youngest being an eleven-month old baby, while the oldest is 99 years old.

In terms of gender, 726 are males and 490 females.

Nairobi reported the highest figures with 439 new infections, followed by Mombasa 250, Kilifi 63, Kiambu 59 and Taita Taveta 52.

New cases were also reported in Nyeri 41, Uasin Gishu 38, Laikipia 32, Kisumu 30, Kajiado 24, Kakamega 24, Kitui 22, Siaya 20, Machakos 19, Bungoma 17, Meru 14, Nandi 11, Tana River 10, Garissa 9, Homa Bay 8, Kisii 8, Nakuru 6, Kirinyaga 5, Murang'a 3 and Elgeyo Marakwet 2.

Turkana, Nyandarua, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Kwale, Migori, West Pokot and Makueni all reported one new case each.

Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

