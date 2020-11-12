Kenya/Comoros: 2021 Afcon Qualifier - Kenya Versus Comoros at Kasarani

6': Yousof Mchangama delivers a good cross into the box for Comoros but Samuel Olwande clears for an unfruitful corner kick.

5': Cliff Nyakeya is freed by Johanna Omolo but the pass is intercepted and cleared before he could shoot.

3': Mandela goes close for Kenya! His glancing header from Johanna Omollo's free-kick misses the target.

1': Comoros get us underway at Kasarani. Kenya 0-0 Comoros.

6:58pm: Libya's Mutaz Ibrahim is the centre referee for the contest.

6:53pm: Teams are out on the pitch for the match. Now time for the national anthems.

6:52pm: Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto and former premier Raila Odinga in the stadium for the match.

6:50pm: 10 minutes to kick-off. Warm ups done. Nearing time for business.

6.28pm: No fans will be allowed at the stadium, such a pity.

6:26pm: All teams are out. Warm ups on now with a little more than half an hour before showtime.

6.20pm: Libyan referees will oversee the qualifier at Kasarani. Mutaz Ibrahim will be the center referee and he will be assisted by Attia Essa Amsaaed (first assistant referee), Majdi Kamil (second assistant referee) and Abdulwahid Huraywidah (fourth official).

6.15pm: Comoros are nicknamed the Les Coelacantes, which is a rare type of fish found in the Indian Ocean.

6.01pm: Egypt and Togo, who are also in this Group, will certainly pay attention to this tie. The two teams clash in Cairo on Saturday.

How Comoros line-up.

5:55pm: Deputy President Dr William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga among the dignitaries expected for the match.

5.50pm: Earlier, Covid-19 protocols followed with the pitch been fumigated by Ministry of Health officials.

5.48pm: Daily Nation Sport Reporter, David Kwalimwa reckons this is Kenya's strongest lineup.

Origi is back. Big one for Masoud. Bar Olunga, this is Kenya's strongest line-up. https://t.co/S9uvpEx6fE

- David wa Kwallimwa (@kwalimwadavid) November 11, 2020

5:45pm: Both teams are in their respective changing rooms ready for warm up and the match. The teams meet again on Sunday in Moroni for yet another qualifier.

Ghost has named his line up!

Kenya starting line up: Arnold Origi (GK), Joseph Okumu, Brian Mandela, Samuel Olwande, Erick Ouma, Victor Wanyama (captain), Johanna Omolo, Erick Omondi, Ayub Timbe, Cliff Nyakeya, Masoud Juma

Substitutes: Ian Otieno (GK), Brian Bwire (GK), David Owino Odhiambo, David Owino Ambulu, John Avire, John Mark Makwata, Ismael Gonzalez, Hassan Abdallah, Bonface Muchiri, Johnstone Omurwa, Kenneth Muguna, Anthony Akumu

Both teams have arrived at the match venue, the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani ahead of the 7pm kick-off.

Kenya face Comoros in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Kasarani.

Comoros top Group G on four points, two ahead of second placed Kenya.

Egypt and Togo are the other members of the group.

Kenya coach, Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee' will be making his bow for a fifth time as Harambee Stars coach.

Mulee is assisted by Twahir Muhiddin, William Muluhya and Ken Odhiambo.