Sudan: Health Authorities Take Measures to Deal With Health Situation of Refugees

11 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Gedarif — The health authorities in Gedarif State affirmed that all measures will be taken to meet the urgent health needs for the Ethiopian refugees in cooperation with the voluntary organizations and the supporting bodies.

The General Director of the Ministry of Health and Social Development, Dr. Amira Al-Gadal said that her ministry, immediately after the entry of the Ethiopians fleeing the fighting inside the Tigray region in Gedarif State, has sent a delegation loaded with supplies and necessary aid to the affected people in Fashaqa Locality.

Dr. Amira Al-Gadal has affirmed the provision of the basic needs of drinking water, food and shelter for the Ethiopian refugees.

She also referred to the provision of all medical and nutritional needs for pregnant women and children under the age of five, with the participation of the supporting organizations and bodies in the health and social sector.

SUNA learned that the numbers of the fleeing Ethiopian are increasing eastern of Setet River prior to their crossing to secure areas in Gedarif State.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.