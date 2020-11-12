Sudan: Health Authorities Take Measures to Deal With Health Situation of Refugees

Gedarif — The health authorities in Gedarif State affirmed that all measures will be taken to meet the urgent health needs for the Ethiopian refugees in cooperation with the voluntary organizations and the supporting bodies.

The General Director of the Ministry of Health and Social Development, Dr. Amira Al-Gadal said that her ministry, immediately after the entry of the Ethiopians fleeing the fighting inside the Tigray region in Gedarif State, has sent a delegation loaded with supplies and necessary aid to the affected people in Fashaqa Locality.

Dr. Amira Al-Gadal has affirmed the provision of the basic needs of drinking water, food and shelter for the Ethiopian refugees.

She also referred to the provision of all medical and nutritional needs for pregnant women and children under the age of five, with the participation of the supporting organizations and bodies in the health and social sector.

SUNA learned that the numbers of the fleeing Ethiopian are increasing eastern of Setet River prior to their crossing to secure areas in Gedarif State.