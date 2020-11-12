East Africa: More Ethiopian Refugees Flee to Sudan

NordNordWest/Wikimedia Commons
Map of the regions of Ethiopia, showing the boundary between the Tigray region (in dark pink) and neighbouring countries.
11 November 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum / El Gedaref / Kassala — More than 6,000 Ethiopian refugees crossed the border to El Gedaref, eastern Sudan, yesterday, fleeing the conflict in the Tigray region.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister's envoy and National Security Adviser Gedu Andargachew arrived in Khartoum yesterday and met separately with Sovereign Council President Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan and Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok. Andargachew stressed the Ethiopian government's ability to contain the situation "as soon as possible".

El Burhan affirmed that the Sudanese government and people will support the government and people of Ethiopia to overcome the current events.

Hamdok said that he has regular contacts with his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed. He stressed that security and stability in Ethiopia is important for Sudan. He expressed his confidence that Ethiopia will overcome the current crisis.

Humanitarian Aid Commission

Sudan's Humanitarian Aid Commission in eastern Sudan expects the arrival of about 20,000 refugees from Ethiopia, especially in El Legdi in El Gedaref and Hamdayit in Kassala. The first Ethiopian refugees arrived in Sudan on Monday evening.

Kassala and El Gedaref closed the borders with Ethiopia last week because of the violence in Tigray.

The authorities in Kassala started preparations to receive the wave of Ethiopians fleeing to Wad El Helew locality in southern Kassala.

El Sir Khaled, Acting Commissioner of Refugees in Kassala, said that the refugees will be temporarily received in the Hamdayit area. They will then be transferred to already existing camps for refugees from Eritrea and Ethiopia in the Shajarab area.

Khaled stressed the importance of extra security checks as there are Ethiopian army soldiers among the refugees. They will be transported to other locations in Sudan.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

More on This
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates
Conflict Worsens As Ethiopia Presses to Replace Tigray Govt
Ethiopia's Abiy Vows to Continue Tigray Offensive
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.