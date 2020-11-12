East Africa: More Ethiopian Refugees Flee to Sudan

Map of the regions of Ethiopia, showing the boundary between the Tigray region (in dark pink) and neighbouring countries.

Khartoum / El Gedaref / Kassala — More than 6,000 Ethiopian refugees crossed the border to El Gedaref, eastern Sudan, yesterday, fleeing the conflict in the Tigray region.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister's envoy and National Security Adviser Gedu Andargachew arrived in Khartoum yesterday and met separately with Sovereign Council President Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan and Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok. Andargachew stressed the Ethiopian government's ability to contain the situation "as soon as possible".

El Burhan affirmed that the Sudanese government and people will support the government and people of Ethiopia to overcome the current events.

Hamdok said that he has regular contacts with his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed. He stressed that security and stability in Ethiopia is important for Sudan. He expressed his confidence that Ethiopia will overcome the current crisis.

Humanitarian Aid Commission

Sudan's Humanitarian Aid Commission in eastern Sudan expects the arrival of about 20,000 refugees from Ethiopia, especially in El Legdi in El Gedaref and Hamdayit in Kassala. The first Ethiopian refugees arrived in Sudan on Monday evening.

Kassala and El Gedaref closed the borders with Ethiopia last week because of the violence in Tigray.

The authorities in Kassala started preparations to receive the wave of Ethiopians fleeing to Wad El Helew locality in southern Kassala.

El Sir Khaled, Acting Commissioner of Refugees in Kassala, said that the refugees will be temporarily received in the Hamdayit area. They will then be transferred to already existing camps for refugees from Eritrea and Ethiopia in the Shajarab area.

Khaled stressed the importance of extra security checks as there are Ethiopian army soldiers among the refugees. They will be transported to other locations in Sudan.

