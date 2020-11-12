Sudan: Governor Gives Directives for Sheltering War-Affected Ethiopians in Um-Rakuba Camp

Gadarif — The Wali (governor) of Gadarif State, Dr. Suleiman Ali Mohammed Musa has called on the international community and the federal government to address the issue of the Ethiopia refugees who fled the war in the Ethiopian region of Tigri that led, so far, to the displacement of 6,000.

However, the governor said, if the flow continues at this rate, the number will reach more than (20) thousand within days, a number that exceeds the current capabilities of the state.

The Governor called on the High Commissioner for Refugees and the Refugee Administration in Gedaref to speed up the carry out of accurate statistics for counting the entry of refugees in order to provide them with the basic needs.

The governor expressed his hope that peace would prevail in Ethiopia so that they would return to their country to contribute to achieving sustainable development.