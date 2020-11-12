Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 180 New Cases, Two More Deaths

12 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

The total death toll is now 1,162 after the two new fatalities are added to the tally.

Nigeria recorded 180 new cases of COVID-19, on Wednesday, new data by the country's infectious disease agency, NCDC, showed Wednesday night. Two deaths were also recorded from the virus on Wednesday.

With the latest update, Nigeria's COVID-19 total case count increased to 64,516, keeping her fifth on the list of African countries hit hardest, behind Ethiopia, Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa.

Meanwhile, more people have recovered despite fears of a more devastating second wave of infections.

Of the over 64,500 COVID-19 cases recorded, about 60,737 persons have been discharged from hospitals, after treatment, while about 3,000 active cases remain in the country.

The 180 new cases were reported from 9 states: Lagos (74), Oyo (41), FCT (19), Kaduna (19), Bauchi (12), Ogun (7), Rivers (4), Cross River (2), and Edo (2).

With the latest figures, Lagos still retains its lead on the total confirmed cases with 22,127, followed by Abuja (6,303), Plateau (3,679), Oyo (3,581), Rivers (2,881), Kaduna (2,725), Edo (2,680), Ogun (2,082), Delta (1,816), Kano (1,756), Ondo (1,700), Enugu (1,332), Kwara (1,083), Ebonyi (1,055), Katsina (953), Gombe (938). Osun (932), Abia (926), Borno (745), and Bauchi (739).

Imo State has recorded 622 cases, Benue (493), Nasarawa (483), Bayelsa (414), Ekiti (338), Jigawa (325), Akwa Ibom (319), Anambra (282), Niger (281), Adamawa (261), Sokoto (165), Taraba (152), Kebbi (93), Cross River (89), Yobe (82), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.

Currently, Nigeria has tested about 687,952 of its 200 million population.

