Kenya: Covid-19 Claims 26 More, Death Toll Rises to 1,180

11 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health reported twenty-six more coronavirus-related deaths within 24 hours lapsing on Wednesday in what became the highest number of COVID-19 deaths reported yet in a day.

The record-setting fatalities raised the country's COVID-19 death toll to 1,180, translating to 1.8 per cent fatality rate.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, in a daily report to newsrooms, said 1,216 people had tested positive for the disease from a sample size of 6,816 tested within a similar period bringing to 65,804 the number of COVID-19 cases registered in the country since March.

The positivity rate from infections reported on Wednesday stood at 17.8 per cent.

Kagwe said of the new cases 726 are males and 490 are females, with the youngest case being an eleven-month old baby while the oldest is 99 years.

He said 42 of the cases were foreigners.

Kagwe also reported that 531 patients had recovered from the disease, including 382 under the home-based care program and 149 discharged from hospitals.

Total recoveries in the country stood at 43,626; a 66.2 per cent recovery rate.

The health ministry said there were 1,289 COVID-19 patients admitted in various hospitals across the country, while another 5,960 patients were on home-based isolation and care.

Fifty-seven patients were reported to be in Intensive Care Unit, eighteen of whom were on ventilatory support and 34 on supplemental oxygen.

