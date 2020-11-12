Gabon: Aubameyang Flies Private Jet for Gabon Matches

11 November 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Arsenal captain Pierre Emerick Aubameyang could afford the luxury of a private jet as he flew back home to feature for his country in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches.

It is the Fifa international week and football leagues the world over have been halted so as to allow the national teams to compete in various matches.

And while several footballers have to do with commercial flights while travelling across the world en route for international duty, Aubamayeng was spared such hustle.

The Gabon forward was spotted travelling to Libreville in a private jet alongside an unknown person, as the duo smiled and posed for pics aboard the luxurious machine.

Nairobi News could not establish whether the 32-year-old owns the jet or had leased it.

Either way it would probably not cost much for the pacy forward who reportedly pockets Sh45 million each week at the English Premier League club.

Either way, Gabon fans will be hoping Aubameyang has carried his scoring boots ahead of his national team's matches against Gambia.

A win over Gambia will push Gabon and Aubameyang closer to securing qualification to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon in a pool that also had DR Congo and Angola.

