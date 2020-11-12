Nigeria: Again, Nigerian Traders in Ghana Raise Alarm, Want Evacuation to Nigeria

Pixabay
(file photo).
12 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

An official says said the Nigerian government will gladly welcome the traders back home from Ghana.

Nigerian traders in Ghana on Wednesday called on the Nigerian government to evacuate them from Ghana.

The traders, in a Save-Our-Soul letter delivered to the Chairman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said they were seeking a secure and peaceful return to Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Gabriel Odu, NiDCOM's Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, said the traders belonged to two associations in Ghana, the Nigerian Union of Traders Association in Ghana (NUTAG) and the National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS).

According to Mr Odu, the evacuation letter, endorsed by 753 traders in the two associations, was delivered by a delegation led by the President of NANTS, Ken Ukoaha.

In the letter, the traders explained that their evacuation had become necessary because of the constant and consistent harassments, intimidation, torture, threat to their lives and the total lockdown of their means of livelihood in Ghana.

They said that their shops had been locked up for almost one year by Ghanaian authorities.

"Diplomatic niceties at the highest level between Nigeria and Ghana have not yielded positive results.

"Landlords are coming to ask us for rent. How do we pay with our shops locked up for so long? We are dying here," the traders lamented in the letter.

Receiving the delegation, Mrs Dabiri-Erewa called for peace, stressing the need for all relevant stakeholders to continually engage in peace talks.

She said it was indeed sad that the traders' shops have not been reopened for almost a year, citing Ghana's draconian regulations which breached ECOWAS Protocols on Free Trade and the Movement of Goods and Services.

The NiDCOM boss pleaded with the traders not to allow tempers to rise as she would convey their message to the appropriate Nigerian authorities.

She said that the Nigerian government would gladly welcome the traders back home.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Nigerian Traders in Ghana Fear for Their Lives, Demand Evacuation
Nigerian Traders Protest Ghana's Delay in Reopening Shops
Nigerian Traders Bemoan Ghana's U.S.$1 Million 'Registration Fee'
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.