Somalia Defence Minister Meets U.S. Envoy Yamamoto

11 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Minister of Defence of the Federal Government of Somalia Hassan Hussein Haji met with the US Ambassador to Somalia Donald Yamamoto.

The meeting focused on strengthening co-operation between the two sides and US support for Somali forces in Somalia and strengthening security.

"Pleased to meet Minister of defence to discuss our shared commitment to civilian oversight of the military, transparency and accountability, and the protection of human rights," the US embassy in Mogadishu said in a tweet.

US Ambassador to Somalia applauded the efforts to redefine the role of the military forces and their capacity building unchallenged, to the future to achieve the goal of the national security forces to cover all overhaul.

The meeting comes as the United States where there is a political transition, and recent reports that the US will withdraw all forces in the country.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.