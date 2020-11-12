Somalia Defence Minister Meets U.S. Envoy Yamamoto

The Minister of Defence of the Federal Government of Somalia Hassan Hussein Haji met with the US Ambassador to Somalia Donald Yamamoto.

The meeting focused on strengthening co-operation between the two sides and US support for Somali forces in Somalia and strengthening security.

"Pleased to meet Minister of defence to discuss our shared commitment to civilian oversight of the military, transparency and accountability, and the protection of human rights," the US embassy in Mogadishu said in a tweet.

US Ambassador to Somalia applauded the efforts to redefine the role of the military forces and their capacity building unchallenged, to the future to achieve the goal of the national security forces to cover all overhaul.

The meeting comes as the United States where there is a political transition, and recent reports that the US will withdraw all forces in the country.