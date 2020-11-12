Somalia: Khaire Sides With Other Opposition Candidates in Calling for Review of Electoral Teams

Former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire is siding with other opposition candidates in raising concerns about newly appointed electoral committees.

In a statement, Khaire reiterated the need for the country's elections to be "free, stable, inclusive and timely".

"As I stated at the Cabinet meeting on May 10 and July 9, 2020, before I resigned, the country must have free, fair, and timely elections," he said in a statement.

He issued his statement, an addition to one issued earlier by 12 presidential aspirants who included him on Monday.

khaire said he stands with other leaders in objecting to the appointment of spy agents and closer cronies of President Mohamed Farmaajo in various electoral committees meant to run the upcoming polls.

"Today, November 10, 2020, I declare that I am one of the candidates who signed the communiqué dated 10/11/2020 (and) entitled "The Position and Decision of the Somali Presidential Candidates to Participate in the 2020/21 Elections.'

"We have expressed concern about the Federal Government's handling of the elections and the commissions that are scheduled to administer the elections," he said.

Kheire said it was wrong to include members of the security forces in the country's electoral commissions, and acknowledged the hard work of the military.

"While I believe that the security forces have a very important national duty and deserve our respect and dignity, it is not right for them to be part of an independent electoral commission," the former prime minister statement read in part.

Finally, Hassan Ali Kheyre proposed in this article that the commissions managing the elections in the Northern Regions of Somaliland be managed in a consensual manner.

"Also, I believe that the Steering Committee for the Northern Regions of Somaliland should be managed in a consensual, respectful manner, in accordance with the agreement reached between the Federal Government of Somalia and the Regional Administrations in Mogadishu on 26 September 2020."