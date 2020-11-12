Rwanda: BAL Inaugural Season Postponed to 2021

12 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) 2020 season, which was scheduled for next month in Rwanda, has been postponed and a starting new date is yet to be set, Times Sport has learned.

The inaugural edition of the tournament, featuring Africa's best basketball clubs, was initially supposed to start in March but it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amid the ongoing upsurge in coronavirus infections on the continent and across the globe, this publication understands that 12 clubs - that will participate in the maiden BAL showpiece - were informed of the postponement last week.

"BAL and local organisers will have to discuss and agree on a new timeline for the competition, possible around March 2021. What is certain for now is, Rwanda will remain the host nation," a source within the organising team told Times Sport on Wednesday.

The BAL, a joint partnership between the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the National Basketball Association (NBA), is a professional league featuring 12 clubs from across Africa. It marks the NBA's first collaboration to operate a league outside North America.

NIKE and Jordan Brand are the exclusive outfitter of the new professional league.

Clubs (12) for BAL 2020

Ferroviario de Maputo (Mozambique), GNBC (Madagascar), Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria), Petro de Luanda (Angola), AS Douanes (Senegal), AS Police (Mali), FAP (Cameroon), Union Sportive Monastir (Tunisia), AS Sale (Morocco), GSP (Algeria), Zamalek (Egypt), and Rwanda's Patriots.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.